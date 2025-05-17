Chopra finally breaches 90m but finishes 2nd in Doha DL in 'bitter-sweet' contest

Doha, May 16 (PTI) Neeraj Chopra finally breached the elusive 90m frontier with a 90.23m throw but the trailblazing Indian had to settle for a second place behind Germany's Julian Weber in a dramatic men's javelin contest at the Doha leg of the prestigious Diamond League Meeting series here on Friday.

The 27-year-old double Olympic medallist Indian sent his spear to 90.23m in his third attempt to join a list of javelin throwers, led by his current coach Jan Zelezny of Czechia, who had recorded 90m-plus efforts. He became the third Asian and 25th overall to achieve the feat.

However, Weber turned the tables and took the top spot with his sixth and final throw, measuring 91.06m. Chopra was leading before Weber's final attempt.

It was Weber's first 90m-plus effort as well, and he became the 26th javelin thrower to breach the coveted mark. His effort was the world leading mark this season so far. Two-time world champion and Paris Olympics bronze medallist Anderson Peters of Grenada was third with his opening throw of 84.65m.

"I am very happy to have breached the 90m mark but it's a bitter-sweet experience," Chopra said later.

"My coach Jan Zelezny said today is the day when I can throw 90m. The wind helps and weather is little warm and that helps. I also told Julian that we can throw 90m. I am also happy for him (Julian).

"I believe I can throw farther than this in the coming events. We will work on some aspects and will throw 90m plus again this season," he added.

The other Indian in the fray, Kishore Jena finished eighth with a below-par throw of 78.60m.

Chopra began the contest with 88.44m, followed by a foul attempt. He then sent his spear past the elusive 90m mark to the collective sigh of relief of the whole country. His next three series were 80.56m, foul and 88.20m.

He first competed in the Doha DL in 2018 when he finished fourth with a best throw of 87.43m.

After winning gold in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, he took the title here in 2023 (88.67m) and finished second in 2024 (88.36m). PTI PDS PDS UNG