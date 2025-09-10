Chotrani, Akanksha and Tanvi enter semifinals of PSA Challenger

Mumbai, Sep 10 (PTI) Veer Chotrani, Akanksha Salunkhe and Tanvi Khanna advanced to the semifinals of the HCL Squash Indian Tour 2, a PSA Challenger event, here on Wednesday.

Men's top seed Chotrani rallied to beat Egypt's Seif Shenawy 9-11, 11-4, 11-9, 11-3 in 36 minutes in the quarterfinals, and will meet Ming Hong Tang of Hong Kong in the last-four stage on Thursday.

Women's second seed Akanksha defeated Egyptian eighth seed Lojayn Gohary 11-5, 11-5, 12-10 in 29 minutes in the quarterfinals, and will lock horns with her sixth seed compatriot Tanvi for a place in the final.

Tanvi, who was runner-up in the first leg in Jaipur in August, edged out French third seed Enora Villard 11-4, 11-9, 11-9 in 27 minutes.

Meanwhile, seventh seed Suraj Kumar Chand went down to Shing Fung Lam in a five-game thriller contested over 51 minutes, his opponent from Hong Kong recovering twice to win 6-11, 11-5, 3-11, 11-6, 11-6. PTI BS APA APA