Chotrani, Anahat in Squash on Fire Open quarterfinals

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) India's Veer Chotrani stunned French world No. 19 Baptiste Masotti in a five-game thriller to secure a place in the quarterfinal, while compatriot Velavan Senthilkumar went down to second seeded Mexican Leonel Cardenas at the Squash on Fire Open in Washington.

World No. 49 Chotrani beat the fourth-seed Frenchman 11-6, 7-11, 8-11, 11-1, 11-9. He will meet sixth seed Declan James of England in the quarterfinals of the PSA Bronze-level event.

In the women's section, seventh seed Anahat Singh beat South African Hayley Ward 11-5, 11-8, 12-14, 11-5 in the second round, and will take on Egyptian second seed Sana Ibrahim in the quarterfinals.