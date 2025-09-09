Chotrani and 3 others move into quarters at HCL Squash Indian Tour 2

Mumbai, Sep 9 (PTI) Seeded Indians Veer Chotrani, Suraj Kumar Chand, Akanksha Salunkhe and Tanvi Khanna moved to the quarterfinals of the HCL Squash Indian Tour 2, a PSA Challenger event here on Tuesday.

Men's top seed Chotrani, who received a bye in the opening round, defeated Sri Lanka's Shamil Wakeel 11-5, 11-5, 11-8 in the pre-quarterfinals, while seventh seed Chand beat Malaysia's Md Hafiz Abdul Harif 11-6, 11-5, 11-7.

In the women's pre-quarters, second seed Akanksha beat compatriot Janet Vidhi 11-4, 11-6, 11-3, while sixth seed Tanvi, who was runner-up in the first leg in Jaipur in August, rallied to beat Bobo Lam of Hong Kong 11-13, 10-12, 11-6, 11-4, 13-11. PTI APA UNG