Chotrani loses five-game thriller in Houston squash final

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) India's Veer Chotrani lost a five-game thriller 2-3 to Pakistan's Muhammad Ashab Irfan in the final of the Kanso Open squash, a USD 9000 PSA Challenger Tour event in Houston.

Fourth seed Chotrani, ranked 106 in the world, rallied to level twice but the third seeded Irfan clinched the decider for a 11-7 8-11 12-10 8-11 11-8 victory in 80 minutes on Sunday.

Earlier, the 22-year-old Chotrani advanced to his fifth Tour final with a 11-3 9-11 11-7 11-7 win over Mexican second seed Alfredo Avila Vergara.