Chotrani loses to Cardenas in Squash in Land quarters

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) India's Veer Chotrani went down with all guns blazing to Mexican second seed Leonel Cardenas in the quarterfinals of the Squash in the Land 2026 in Cleveland ,US.

Featuring in his first PSA Silver-level quarterfinal, the Indian world No 52 raised his tempo in the second and third games.

He ramped up his attacking play against the world No. 13 and had put Cardenas under pressure on a few occasions on Friday night.

Cardenas, however, proved too strong, as he went on to register a 11-3, 11-7, 11-8 victory.