Chotrani, Semwal and Chand to take part in CCI Western India squash tournament

Mumbai, Dec 15 (PTI) Veer Chotrani, Anjali Semwal and Suraj Chand will be among the prominent players to take part in the 80th edition of the CCI Western India Squash Tournament here from December 17-21.

The tournament is organised under the Squash Rackets Federation of India and the Maharashtra Squash Rackets Association and will be played at six glass-backed courts here at the Cricket Club of India.

“The rise of multiple Indian players in the PSA World Top 100, including Sourav Ghoshal’s and Joshna Chinappa’s historic surge into the Top 10, underlines the event’s impact on India’s professional squash ecosystem, particularly its role in advancing world-class women athletes,” the organisers said in a release.

The competition will be held in multiple categories of boys and girls juniors as well as men and women seniors. PTI DDV TAP