Chotrani, Semwal top seeds in Maharashtra Open Squash

Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) Veer Chotrani and Anjali Semwal are the top-seeded players in the men’s and women’s draws respectively in Bombay Gymkhana 47th Maharashtra State Open Squash Tournament starting here on July 20.

Rahul Baitha is seeded second while Mahesh Mangaonkar and Om Semwal are the men’s joint third and fourth seeds.

In the women’s competition, Sunita Patel is seeded second and the joint third-fourth seeds are Aradhya Porwal and Rani Gupta.

Siddhant Rewari is the top seed in boys’ under-19 top while Reiva Nimbalkar is the girls’ under-19 number one seed.

Seeding: Men's: 1. Veer Chotrani, 2. Rahul Baitha, 3/ 4. Mahesh Mangaonkar & Om Semwal.

Women's: 1. Anjali Semwal, 2. Sunita Patel, 3/ 4. Aradhya Porwal & Rani Gupta.

Boys' U-19: 1. Siddhant Rewari, 2. Kushal Vir Singh, 3/ 4. Aditya Chandani & Vivaan Bhatia.

Girls' U-19: 1. Reiva Nimbalkar, 2. Aryaa Dwivedi, 3/ 4. Durga Hiru Paradhi & Harshini Pandey.

Boys' U-17: 1. Darshil Parasrampuria, 2. Ishaan Dabke, 3/ 4. Arjun Ramdas & Varun Shah.

Girls' U-17: 1. Rudra Singh, 2. Karina Phipps, 3/ 4. Vyomika Khandelwal & Eesha Shrivastava. PTI DDV APA