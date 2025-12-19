Chotrani, Suraj extend winning run in Western India Squash

Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) Veer Chotrani and Suraj Chand won their respective matches to extend with their winning run in the CCI Western India Squash tournament here Friday.

While Chotrani defeated Rounak Yadav 11-7, 11-2, 11-5, the second seeded Suraj Chand had to work hard for a 11-9, 11-9, 11-8 victory over Hridhaan Shah.

"I enjoyed my time on the court. I usually don’t play early in the morning, but it was a lot of fun. I am looking forward to the upcoming challenges," Chotrani said. PTI DDV AT AT