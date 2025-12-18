Sports

Chotrani, Suraj make winning starts in Western India Squash

NewsDrum Desk
Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) Top seed Veer Chotrani and second seeded Suraj Chand made winning start at the CCI Western India Squash Tournament here on Thursday.

Chotrani, a pre-tournament favourite, defeated Ayaan Khan 11-1, 11-1, 11-1 to storm into the round of 32.

Chand followed him with a 11-4, 11-4, 11-3 victory over Ajinkya Patil.

In the boys’ U-15 section, second seed Yusuf Pardiwala beat Arjun Parasrampuria 11-3, 11-7, 11-7 to progress into the quarterfinals.

In the boys U-17 category, Agastya Bansal overcame Harsh Bansal 11-5, 11-6, 11-6 to progress to the quarterfinals, scheduled for Friday. PTI DDV AT AT