Chouhan builds two-shot lead after round three; Aman, Sachin Baisoya give chase

Digboi, Nov 24 (PTI) Om Prakash Chouhan fired a sizzling five-under 67 to build a two-shot lead after the third round of the Indian Oil Servo Masters here on Friday.

Advertisment

Chouhan's tournament tally now moved to an impressive 14-under 202. The top three in the TATA Steel PGTI Ranking - Chouhan, Delhi’s Sachin Baisoya and Patna’s Aman Raj - were also the top three on the leaderboard here at the Digboi Golf Links.

Aman shot the day’s best score of 66 to gain six spots and move into tied second at 12-under 204 along with Baisoya, who scored a 69 on day three.

In the morning, round two, which was suspended due to the fading light on Thursday, was completed. Thereafter, the cut was declared at even-par 144 with 51 professionals and one amateur making it to the money rounds.

Advertisment

Chouhan, Baisoya and Sukra Bahadur Rai of Nepal were the halfway leaders at nine-under 135.

Chouhan (67-68-67), a two-time winner on the PGTI this season, was off to a terrific start in round three as he collected four birdies on the front-nine, thanks largely to his outstanding chipping and putting.

The 37-year-old Chouhan, who plays at the Kalhaar Blues & Greens golf course in Ahmedabad, then had a mixed back-nine where he stumbled with two bogeys but also managed a 25-feet eagle conversion on the 15th and another birdie to keep himself ahead of the pack.

Advertisment

Aman (69-69-66), a winner on the PGTI a couple of months back, had an early double-bogey when he found the hazard on the third. However, he turned around his day with eight birdies thereafter as he didn’t leave himself anything longer than 10 feet on the greens.

Baisoya (66-69-69), another two-time winner on the tour this year, mixed an eagle and four birdies with three bogeys for his 69 that kept him in the hunt.

Delhi’s Kapil Kumar (69) was placed fourth at 11-under 205.

Noida-based teenager and Australian national Aarav D Shah (70), the only amateur to make the cut, ended the day in tied 32nd at two-under 214.

The two Digboi-based professionals who made the cut, Deven Bhumij (one-under 215) and Dulal Kalowar (even-par 216) were placed tied 39th and 41st respectively. PTI ATK UNG