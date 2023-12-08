Chouhan, Gangjee on top after round 2 of SSP Chawrasia Invitational golf

Kolkata, Dec 8 (PTI) PGTI ranking leader Om Prakash Chouhan and Rahil Gangjee finished as joint clubhouse leaders at a total of five-under 139 at the end of day two of the SSP Chawrasia Invitational golf tournament here on Friday.

Advertisment

While Chouhan posted a 69, Rahil posted a 70 as players enjoyed the balmy weather in overcast conditions even as the rain stayed away and there were no interruptions during play.

Earlier in the day, the first round ended with Gangjee being the leader at 69 while Chouhan was second at 70.

Out of a total of 122 players, 59 players could complete round two on Friday as play was suspended due to fading light. Round two will now resume at 6:30 am on Saturday.

Advertisment

Chouhan (70-69) was off to a flying start in round two with 10 to 15 feet conversions for birdie and eagle on the 13th and 15th respectively.

Chouhan, who hails from Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, missed a short putt to bogey the 18th but soon recovered from that with a birdie on the third. This trend continued as he dropped two more shots on the fourth and sixth but immediately made up for the damage with birdies on the fifth, a 20-feet conversion, and on the ninth where he chipped-in.

"Yesterday it was quite wet and windy so one had to play conservatively. Today it's been clear so over all the conditions were easier and especially when you're hitting it out of the rough," Chouhan said.

Advertisment

"My chipping has been one of the highlights of my game recently and that continued even today. I'm chipping with a lot of confidence and therefore I've made so many chip-ins of late. Importantly, I came back well every time I dropped a bogey today. With the rain staying away, the weather's just perfect for golf now." Gangjee (69-70), originally from Kolkata but now settled in Bengaluru, was on song on the back-nine in round two as he collected four birdies between the 13th and 17th, two being a result of long conversions.

Hampered by some discomfort in his right calf muscle, Gangjee then had a contrasting front-nine where he dropped two bogeys.

Bengaluru's Syed Saqib Ahmed (74-67) was third in the clubhouse at a total of three-under 141.

Advertisment

Rashid Khan's tally after 36 holes read one-over 145.

Among those out on the course with unfinished second rounds, Divyanshu Bajaj and Abhinav Lohan were at a total of one-under through 12 holes while defending champion Manu Gandas was at a total of even-par through nine holes.

Tournament host SSP Chawrasia was at a total of five-over through nine holes. PTI SSC SSC TAP