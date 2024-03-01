Chouhan goes two-over in first round of SDC Championship

Eastern Cape (South Africa), Mar 1 (PTI) Om Prakash Chouhan dropped four shots in the last six holes to finish the first round at 2-over 74 of the SDC Championship on the DP World Tour.

Chouhan, three-under through the first six holes, was 2-under after 12. He dropped a double bogey on par-5 13th and further bogeys on the 14th and 18th to finish at 2-over 72.

Local man Pieter Moolman (65) led the field before being joined by fellow South African Shaun Norris, who has also won multiple times in Japan.

England’s Daniel Brown (66) was second, and two more South Africans, Wilco Nienaber and Malcolm Mitchell, shot 67 each to share the fourth place.

Morning starter Moolman flew out of the blocks on Thursday, covering his first three holes in four under par before ending his round with back-to-back birdies to sign for a stunning 65.

Norris then overcame windy afternoon conditions at St. Francis Links to join Moolman at the summit, finishing with two successive birdies to reach seven under par. PTI Corr AYG TAP