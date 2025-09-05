Chouhan in top gear as U Mumba thrash Bengaluru Bulls

Visakhapatnam, Sep 5 (PTI) U Mumba were on a roll against the Bengaluru Bulls to secure a 48-28 win here on Friday.

It was an all-round performance led by their skipper Sunil Kumar, while Rinku scored a High Five and Ajit Chouhan registered a Super 10, including a six-point raid.

Bengaluru Bulls opened the game with the first raid, but it was U Mumba who struck first with a successful raid, followed by a strong tackle to go 2-0 up within the opening minutes.

Aashish Malik responded with a successful raid to get Bengaluru Bulls on the scoreboard, and they quickly made it 3-3.

However, Anil’s sharp raid restored U Mumba’s lead, and from there, the season 2 champions began to dominate.

A complete team effort saw U Mumba stretch their lead to 8-3, putting the Bulls under early pressure. The momentum stayed with U Mumba as they raced to a 13-5 advantage by the first Time Out.

Chouhan then took charge, producing a brilliant Super Raid that earned him six points in one go.

U Mumba piled more pressure on Bulls, and the side soon inflicted the second ALL OUT, adding three more points to make it 23-7.

By halftime, U Mumba had established complete control of the contest, going into the break with a commanding 29-12 lead.

After an injury to Chouhan, Sathish Kannan and Anil took charge.

Their raids consistently broke through the Bulls' defence, while U Mumba’s backline stood tall to shut down any resistance. PTI TAP ATK