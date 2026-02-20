Chouhan outclasses rivals for first title in two years

Kolkata, Feb 20 (PTI) The seasoned Om Prakash Chouhan produced a late flourish to outclass his rivals and seize his 12th professional win on the final day of the DP World Players Championship here.

Chouhan (69-67-64-64), who was overnight tied third and one shot off the lead, delivered a six-under 64 in round four to take his tournament total to 16-under 264 and secure his first victory in over two years.

The 39-year-old Chouhan's last day performance, featuring eight birdies and two bogeys, saw him walk away with the winning cheque of Rs 22,50,000.

Chouhan climbed from 16th to fourth position in the DP World PGTI Order of Merit as a result of his victory.

Shaurya Bhattacharya (64-62-73-66), the leader for the first three days and Manu Gandas (66-69-64-66), the joint leader after round three, finished tied second with matching totals of 15-under 265.

Both Shaurya and Manu, who were in the hunt for the title for most part of the final round, fired scores of 66 on Friday.

Kshitij Naveed Kaul, another contender in round four, ended the week with a 65 to finish fourth at 14-under 266.

Chouhan brought his 'A' game to the Tollygunge Club course on Friday to end his two-year-long winless streak.

"After playing one season on the DP World Tour, I had become a little complacent and callous about my game and my swing also developed some glitches. I wasn’t practicing as much as I used to earlier.

"But timely advice and encouragement from my wife brought me back on track. I got back to my old routine of putting in more hours of practice. I also started playing with a freer mind.

"This change in mindset and routine has reflected in my results since the start of the 2026 season as I have bagged a win, a top-10 and a top-20 in the three events played so far this year," said Chouhan.

Gandas' long birdie conversion on the final hole helped him finish tied second.

Bhattacharya's birdies on the 15th and 17th kept him in contention till the end before he too ended as joint runner-up.

Among the Kolkata-based players, Divyanshu Bajaj recorded the best finish as he took tied 25th place at three-under 277.

Honey Baisoya, the winner of the season's second event, continues to lead the 2026 PGTI Order of Merit with season's earnings of Rs 33,95,250. PTI APS AH AH