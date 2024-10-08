Chris Silverwood joins Sharjah Warriorzs as bowling coach

Sharjah, Oct 8 (PTI) The Sharjah Warriorz on Tuesday appointed Chris Silverwood as their bowling coach for the upcoming season of the DP World ILT20.

He joins head coach JP Duminy in the coaching setup for Sharjah Warriorz.

One of the eminent coaches in the cricketing fraternity, Silverwood joined the England men's national team set-up as the fulltime bowling coach in 2018, and in October 2019 took over as the head coach after the departure of Trevor Bayliss.

The former fast bowler continued in that role till February 2022, before joining Sri Lanka as their head coach joining in April 2022, helping them win the T20 Asia Cup that year, and make the finals of the 2023 ODI Asia Cup.

He has recently finished working as the bowling coach of the Oval Invincibles who won the 2024 Hundred competition in England working with head coach Tom Moody.

Silverwood and Duminy will be joined in the dugout by the South African Performance Coach Tom Dawson-Squibb.

Silverwood said, "There is experience and youth, and dynamism all through the set-up, and I am confident together, we can trouble the opposition batters regularly." "The ILT20 is a dynamic tournament with the highest number of overseas players involved. We were keen on bringing in coaches with experience and with an understanding of the cultural nuances of the subcontinental cricketers and in Chris, we believe we have found just the right fit," said Kshemal Waingankar, COO, Sharjah Warriorz. PTI AH AH TAP