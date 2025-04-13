Churchill Brothers withdraw from upcoming Super Cup for not declaring I-League winners

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Churchill Brothers have withdrawn from the Super Cup tournament starting April 20 in Bhubaneswar, protesting against the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) decision to not officially declare them as 2024-25 I-League champions, calling it a "blatant disregard of rules and precedent" by the national governing body.

In a letter written on Saturday to AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, the Goan club also cited "irregularities" in the conduct of the Super Cup draw as another reason for the pulling out of the April 20-May 3 tournament.

"This letter is to inform you of our withdrawal from the Super Cup 2025. On 09.04.2025, we wrote to you inviting your attention to irregularities in the manner in which the Super Cup 2025 draw had occurred," Churchill said in the letter.

"We have received no clarification as to the reason for the highly irregular and unconventional process adopted by the AIFF in conducting the draw, nor has said process been rectified." Churchill said "the fact that different teams have been subject to different methods of determining their seed for the competition is patently unfair." "It is noteworthy that this has occurred in the backdrop of the AIFF refusing to award Churchill Brothers FC the 2024-25 I-League trophy as required under Rule 14.4 of the I-League Regulations 2024-25.

"This refusal and disregard for the competition rules has occurred despite the fact that there is well established national and international precedent that the winner of sporting competitions must be declared upon the competition's conclusion regardless of ongoing legal challenges.

"Thus, in the face of the AlFF's blatant disregard towards rules, established precedent, and sporting spirit, we have no choice but to withdraw from the Super Cup 2025 in protest." The Super Cup is to be competed among 16 clubs (13 from Indian Super League and three from I-League) in a single-elimination knock-out format. The ISL teams were seeded for the round of 16 according to their final league positions in the 2024-25 season.

While announcing the schedule on April 7, the AIFF had said that Churchill Brothers, Inter Kashi and Gokulam Kerala FC have confirmed participation in the tournament.

Churchill said while the ranks according to 2024-25 ISL season standings have been followed for the seeding process of the Super Cup, the same has not been followed for the I-League.

"As the team in first place of the I-League at the end of the 2024- 25 season, Churchill Brothers FC ought to have been the 14th seed in the Super Cup. However, the AIFF has opted to disregard the table and instead award (ed) the 14th seed to Inter Kashi through an opaque draw of lots," the Goan club said in the letter.

"Inter Kashi has as a result treated their 14th place seed as the AIFF giving legitimacy to the patently false claim that they are the winners of the I-League 2024-25. The AIFF's continued inaction in this regard damages not only Churchill Brothers but the reputation of Indian football as a whole.

"This calls into question the AIFF's competency to act as the impartial governor and regulator of football in India. The draw of lots adopted by the AIFF lacks transparent legitimacy." Churchill Brothers finished provisionally on top of the I-League table (with 40 points), but their wait for the title and a historic promotion to the Indian Super League depends on the verdict of the AIFF's Appeal Committee which will decide a case involving second-placed Inter Kashi (39 points).

The controversy relates to Inter Kashi's match against Namdhari SC on January 13, when the latter won 2-0. But the AIFF Disciplinary Committee later found out that Namdhari fielded an ineligible player. The committee awarded a 3-0 forfeit win to Inter Kashi along with three points.

However, the AIFF Appeal Committee later put the decision "inoperative and in abeyance" until the final hearing. If Inter Kashi are awarded the three points, they will win the I-League title as they will have 42 points then.

The AIFF Appeal Committee was to hear the case on April 28 but advanced the date to April 11. But the counsel who was to represent Namdhari did not turn up for the hearing citing "sickness" and the AIFF Appeal Committee did not pronounce a verdict.

Six clubs, including Churchill, allege Inter Kashi getting benefits from refereeing errors ===================================================== In another development, six clubs, including Churchill Brothers, wrote to the AIFF Disciplinary Committee, raising refereeing concerns and ethical issues in the I-League. The letter was signed by Real Kashmir, Delhi FC, Sreenidi Deccan, Namdhari FC and Aizawl FC, besides Churchill.

"While we understand that refereeing is overseen by an independent body and AIFF has no direct influence over refereeing appointments or in-game decisions, the recurring pattern of glaring officiating errors -- most, if not all, disproportionately benefiting one particular club, Inter Kashi FC -- raises serious concerns regarding integrity and impartiality of match officiating," the six clubs said in the letter.

"As proof ... we have annexed a compilation of specific video clips and match incidents, which clearly and objectively demonstrate the officiating inconsistencies and their material impact on match outcomes." The six clubs also alleged that "a senior official from Inter Kashi has been in indirect communication with various clubs as well as AIFF officials, allegedly seeking unethical favours in favour of Inter Kashi." "Such actions, if found to be true, constitute a serious breach of the principles of fair play and could irreparably harm the integrity and credibility of the I-League. We trust the AIFF and its Disciplinary Committee to take this representation with the seriousness it deserves." PTI PDS PDS AH AH