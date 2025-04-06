Churchill finish provisionally on top of I-League, title fate rests on AIFF verdict on April 28

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Churchill Brothers finished provisionally on top of the I-League 2024-25 table after a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Real Kashmir FC in Srinagar on Sunday, but their wait for the title and a historic promotion to the Indian Super League will hinge on the AIFF Appeal Committee’s verdict later this month.

In a dramatic final day, Inter Kashi kept their title hopes alive with a 3-1 win over Rajasthan FC in Kalyani (West Bengal), scoring twice in stoppage time, while Dempo SC edged past Gokulam Kerala 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller in Kozhikode.

Churchill Brothers finished with 40 points, one ahead of Inter Kashi (39), but the table could yet see a twist if the Antonio Lopez Habas-coached Inter Kashi are awarded three additional points -- currently kept in abeyance -- from their protest over Namdhari SC fielding an ineligible player earlier this season.

The AIFF Appeal Committee is set to hear the case on April 28.

If the decision goes in Inter Kashi's favour, their points tally will rise to 42, making them the I-League champions and sealing the promotion to the ISL in only their second season.

The controversy relates to Inter Kashi’s match against Namdhari SC on January 13, when the latter won 2-0. But the AIFF Disciplinary Committee later found out that they fielded an ineligible player.

The committee awarded a 3-0 forfeit win to Inter Kashi along with three points.

However, the AIFF Appeal Committee later put the decision "inoperative and in abeyance" until the final hearing.

"The AIFF Appeal Committee has stayed the forfeiture decision... a final decision is yet to be taken,” the AIFF had stated.

Heading into the final round on Sunday, four teams -- Churchill Brothers, Inter Kashi, Real Kashmir and Gokulam Kerala -- were all in title contention.

Churchill needed a win in Srinagar to seal the title outright but dropped crucial points against a resilient Real Kashmir which ended unbeaten at home.

Inter Kashi, meanwhile, did their bit with a late flourish in Kalyani to keep the title race alive.

Inter Kashi win 3-1 ============= Inter Kashi scored twice in stoppage time to beat Rajasthan United 3-1 in their final I-League match at Kalyani on Sunday.

Prasanth Karuthadathkuni (12') put them ahead before Alain Oyarzun (69') equalised. But David Humanes Munoz (90+4') and Matija Babovic (90+7') struck late to seal the win.

Churchill provisional toppers =================== Churchill Brothers FC Goa provisionally finished atop the I-League table after a 1-1 draw against Real Kashmir FC at the TRC Football Turf in Srinagar on Sunday.

Real Kashmir led 1-0 at half-time through Lalramsanga’s 7th-minute header. Churchill equalised in the 50th minute when Rafiq Aminu slotted home after being set up by Wayde Lekay.

Churchill ended the season with 40 points from 22 matches, while Real Kashmir finished third with 37 points.

Real Kashmir needed a three-goal win to stay in the title hunt.

Gokulam falter ========== Dempo SC staged a stunning comeback from 0-2 down to beat Gokulam Kerala 4-3 in a dramatic I-League match at Kozhikode.

Thabiso Brown’s hat-trick (4', 11', 73') went in vain as Dempo struck twice late -- with Cristian Damian Perez netting the winner in stoppage time -- to dash Gokulam’s title hopes.

Perez also scored in the 21st minute, while Kapil Hoble (34') and Didier Brossou (71') were the other scorers. PTI TAP UNG