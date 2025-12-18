CIDCO Open: Patil cards 64, move into joint lead with Ahlawat

Navi Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) Rohan Dhole Patil produced an exceptional seven-under 64 to move into the joint lead along with Veer Ahlawat after the third round of the CIDCO Open here on Thursday.

Pune's Patil (70-69-64), searching for his maiden title, eclipsed the previous course record of 65 set by Ahlawat (65-65-73) in round one at the Kharghar Valley Golf Course (KVGC), which is hosting its first professional event.

Patil thus jumped nine spots from his overnight tied 10th place even as Gurugram-based Veer, the sole leader for the first two days, held on to his position at the top of the leaderboard.

The two golfers had a three-day total of 10-under 203.

Subash Tamang (71-68-65) of Nepal, another player looking for his first win, also made major gains with his 65 on day three that lifted him seven spots on the leaderboard with his total reading nine-under 204.

Italy’s Michele Ortolani (67-66-72) ended the day a further shot back in fourth place at eight-under 205.

Patil, who trailed the leader by nine shots at the start of the third round, made steady gains on the front-nine where he collected three birdies by landing it close to the pins consistently. The two bogeys on the back-nine did not derail his round as he continued the good work by adding an eagle and four more birdies thanks to his solid chipping and putting. Rohan drained an eagle from 18 feet on the 16th.

Ahlawat, the overnight leader by three shots, didn’t have the best of days with three birdies and five bogeys but grinded it out to stay in the lead for the third day running. PTI ATK APA APA