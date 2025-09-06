CISF recruits 332 athletes, its largest-ever sports enrolment

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has completed the recruitment of 332 athletes including 179 women, its largest ever in one go, the paramilitary said on Saturday.

These sportspersons will form part of the 34 new men and women's teams that are planned to be raised in the organisation including in disciplines like archery, lawn tennis, badminton and cycling.

The about 1.70 lakh personnel strength CISF is primarily tasked with guarding 69 civil airports, the Delhi Metro and a number of other vital installations in the government and private domain. It is a central armed police force (CAPF) under the command of the Union home ministry.

"The CISF has successfully concluded its largest-ever sports recruitment. This has aligned the long-term vision of the force with that of the country to nurture new sporting talent," a statement said.

A spokesperson added that with India bidding for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2030, the force is setting its eyes on this sporting spectacle as well as becoming the "table topper" in future editions of the All-India police games and the Olympics.

According to official information, a total of 14,000 applications were received by the force for recruitment in the sports wing of the CISF, out of which 10,000 appeared for the trials.

A total of 332 athletes, that include 179 women, were selected after an about four-month-long exercise that began in May.

Seventy-five per cent of the selected athletes (332 in total) are in the age group of 18-22 years, according to CISF data.

All the selected athletes are national-level medallists including 18 who have earned the top medal at the international level, the spokesperson said.

The selected athletes come from 23 states and 6 Union territories, he said.