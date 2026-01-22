CISF recruits highest-ever sportspersons; Mandaviya asks them to 'keep playing'

Deoli (Rajasthan), Jan 22 (PTI) The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday commissioned the largest ever contingent of 324 sports personnel in one go with an aim to secure more medals in various national and international events, including the Olympic Games.

The trainees, including 171 women, passed out of the Regional Training Centre of the force located in Deoli town of Tonk district. The town is about 165 km south of state capital Jaipur.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya flew down from Delhi to officiate as the chief guest of the event.

He took salute of the regimental passing out parade and asked the new CISF entrants to "keep playing" and strive towards making India a top-10 sports-playing nation by 2036.

India is bidding to host the 2036 Olympic Games in Ahmedabad, the city that will also conduct the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

The 324 personnel were recruited in 2025 after the central paramilitary force conducted its largest-ever sports quota recruitment drive since its raising in 1969.

Eighteen among these personnel have won gold medals in international sporting events while 56 have earned the same laurel in national events, the force has stated.

The sportspersons who passed out on Thursday are joining the force in the rank of Head Constable, one rank above the normal entry-rank of constable. This was done to attract more personnel.

CISF director general (DG) Praveer Ranjan said the force is taking all measures to "encourage" sports and sportspersons.

The trainees underwent a four-month training in law, unarmed combat, weapon handling since they joined the centre here in September, a senior officer said.

The CISF, which has a strength of about two lakh personnel, is primarily tasked to guard over 70 civil airports, the Delhi Metro and a number of other vital installations in the government and private domain.

It is a Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) under the union home ministry. PTI NES PM PM PM