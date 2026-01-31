Cleared, grateful, hungry again: Krishna Prasad Garaga eyes fresh start after doping exoneration

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) For nearly a year and a half, the sound of a shuttle hitting the strings was both comfort and torment for Indian men's doubles player Krishna Prasad Garaga.

Comfort, because badminton was all he had known since childhood. Torment, because he did not know if he would ever play for India again.

A member of the country's historic Thomas Cup-winning squad in 2022, Krishna, the 25-year-old men's doubles player from Kakinada, had his rising career halted when he tested positive for human chorionic gonadotropin during an out-of-competition test in February 2024.

A four-year ban followed.

Earlier this month however, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) appeal panel set aside the suspension, ruling that scientific evidence did not prove external use of the substance, restoring his results, rankings and eligibility with immediate effect.

"It was quite tough for me. It was really difficult at times but somehow it has passed so I am very relieved that the decision has come on my side," Krishna, a double gold medallist at the South Asian Games, told PTI, his voice steady but heavy with memory.

"It has been almost one and a half year and the toughest part would be still going to train and hoping that the decision comes my way and once it comes my way I'm ready to go." That readiness became his anchor. Even when tournaments vanished from his calendar, he kept showing up at practice halls, hitting shuttles, sparring, trying to stay match-sharp. Some days he questioned everything. Most days he simply trained.

"Mentally it actually took a toll on me. Because there is so much uncertainty, I didn't know if I will continue playing and I didn't know when the decision will come. I cannot describe it actually," he said, pausing.

"It was taking a toll on my mental health as well because I wasn't looking forward for anything, it was just badminton for me. So it was taken away." Family, cousins and close friends formed his support system, nudging him back onto the court whenever doubt crept in. The gates at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy stayed open too, allowing him to spar and stay connected to the sport.

Recently, he trained in Mumbai alongside top pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, a reminder that he still belonged at that level.

"So I'm also currently practicing in Mumbai right now. I came to practice with Satwik and Chirag actually as they were going to BATC. Coach Tan called me to come and spar with them," he said.

"Coach wanted to check my level as well... it was great to train with them in Mumbai. I also have to decide my new partner." The day the clearance mail arrived it felt unreal.

"But somehow it went my way, so I'm thinking I'll put it to best use for me. The day I got the mail from next day I'm free to play the tournaments. They completely exonerated... it's a very rare case is what I'm thinking. So I'm very happy that the decision came my way." Before the ban, Krishna and former partner K Sai Pratheek had surged into the world's top 40, even beating established pairs in internal trials. The momentum was building. Then everything stopped. Now, with a clean slate, he is focused on rebuilding, step by step, match by match.

"My fitness is quite okay because I was playing in clubs... I was also doing my job," said Krishna, who works with the Income Tax department.

"I always enjoyed playing badminton. Now I enjoy it even more because it was taken away from me for almost one and half years. So I am just looking forward to being back in the circuit."