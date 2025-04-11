IPL 2025: Clinical KKR comprehensively beat CSK by 8 wickets

Chennai: A clinical Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed a completely disoriented Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Sent in to bat, CSK could manage only a paltry 103 for nine, their lowest total at their home ground Chepauk.

Shivam Dube ( 31 not out), Vijay Shankar (29) and Rahul Tripathi (16) were the main run getters for CSK.

For KKR, Sunil Narine (3/13) was the pick of the bowlers, while Harshit Rana (2/16) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/22) picked up two wickets each.

The chase was a cakewalk for KKR as they overwhelmed the target in 10.1 overs, reaching 107 for two.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 103 for 9 in 20 overs (Shivam Dube 31 not out, Vijay Shankar 29; Sunil Narine 3/13).

Kolkata Knight Riders: 107 for 2 in 10.1 overs (Sunil Narine 44; Noor Ahmad 1/8).