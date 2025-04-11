Sports

IPL 2025: Clinical KKR comprehensively beat CSK by 8 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sunil Narine celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Chennai Super Kings’ Rahul Tripathi at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 11, 2025.

Chennai: A clinical Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed a completely disoriented Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Sent in to bat, CSK could manage only a paltry 103 for nine, their lowest total at their home ground Chepauk.

Shivam Dube ( 31 not out), Vijay Shankar (29) and Rahul Tripathi (16) were the main run getters for CSK.

For KKR, Sunil Narine (3/13) was the pick of the bowlers, while Harshit Rana (2/16) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/22) picked up two wickets each.

The chase was a cakewalk for KKR as they overwhelmed the target in 10.1 overs, reaching 107 for two.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 103 for 9 in 20 overs (Shivam Dube 31 not out, Vijay Shankar 29; Sunil Narine 3/13).

Kolkata Knight Riders: 107 for 2 in 10.1 overs (Sunil Narine 44; Noor Ahmad 1/8).

