Clinical West Indies eye final tune-up before Super Eights; Italy seek parting upset

Kolkata, Feb 18 (PTI) Two-time champions West Indies will look to fine-tune their combination and deliver yet another clinical performance when they take on spirited debutants Italy in their final Group C match of the T20 World Cup, here on Thursday.

Though the Caribbean side has slumped since its second and last T20 World Cup triumph at this very venue a decade ago, it is beginning to peak at the right time in this edition of the global showpiece.

As the business end approaches, the Darren Sammy-coached outfit appears to be finding rhythm for a demanding Super Eights schedule.

West Indies will face Zimbabwe in Mumbai on February 23, South Africa in Ahmedabad on February 26, before returning here for a marquee clash against co-hosts and title favourites India on March 1.

With that decisive fixture also at Eden Gardens, the Caribbean side would be keen to stamp authority and build momentum at a venue that has historically been kind to it.

Skipper Shai Hope has rediscovered touch at the top just in time.

After modest returns of 0 against England, and 19 versus Scotland, the opener responded with a fluent 44-ball 61 not out to steer a nine-wicket chase against Nepal in their previous outing.

Shimron Hetmyer has provided solidity and power in the middle-order and struck a 64 in their tournament-opener against Scotland at this venue. He followed it up with an unbeaten 46 against Nepal, scoring at brisk strike rates and lending stability to the innings.

Sherfane Rutherford has flourished in the finisher's role as the explosive left-hander struck at a strike rate of 200 in his last appearance here and produced a stunning 42-ball 76 not out to power West Indies to 196/6 against England.

He will once again look to impose himself at the death.

Among the bowlers, Matthew Forde has been particularly impressive, maintaining a superb economy rate across two matches and providing control in the middle overs, alongside Roston Chase and Gudakesh Motie Already out from the competition, for Italy, the clash presents an opportunity to exit with pride.

More renowned for their football exploits, the World Cup debutants have nevertheless enjoyed a memorable campaign, including a commanding 10-wicket win over Nepal which was their maiden victory at this level.

They will be playing their third match at Eden Gardens and, with growing familiarity of the conditions, will aim to produce an upset even if only for the record books.

The Mosca brothers have been instrumental at the top.

Younger sibling Justin returned to form with an unbeaten 60 against Nepal and followed it with a brisk 43 against England.

Elder brother Anthony struck 62 not out in the Nepal fixture and their 124-run opening stand became the highest partnership by brothers in T20 World Cup history.

In the absence of regular skipper Wayne Madsen, who dislocated his left shoulder in the fourth over of their debut match against Scotland, Italy have shown admirable fight.

Ben Manenti has been in superb form with two fifties in three matches, while Harry Manenti has led the side admirably.

Ben's 25-ball 60 at this venue recently gave England a scare while chasing 202 as Italy showed appetite in pursuit of a 200-plus target, needing 30 runs off the last two overs before eventually falling short by 24 runs.

Madsen is recovering well, but a decision on his availability for what will be Italy’s final World Cup fixture will be taken on the morning of the match, team sources said.

Teams (from): ========== West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd.

Italy: Harry Manenti (c), Marcus Campopiano, Gian Piero Meade, Zain Ali, Ali Hasan, Crishan Jorge, Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, Syed Naqvi, Ben Manenti, Jaspreet Singh, JJ Smuts, Grant Stewart, Thomas Draca and Wayne Madsen.

Match starts: 11 am IST.