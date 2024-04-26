Close to full match fitness, Mayank Yadav starts bowling in LSG nets

Lucknow, Apr 26 (PTI) India's new pace sensation Mayank Yadav has started bowling in the nets after a near three-week lay-off due to a lower abdominal injury, days after taking the cricket world by storm in his first two IPL games.

He is close to playing again, Lucknow Super Giants' assistant coach Sridharan Sriram said ahead of the team's IPL game against Rajasthan Royals.

The 21-year-old Delhi speedster took three wickets back-to-back and made everyone sit in awe by consistently breaching the 150 click barrier. However, in his very third game, the youngster, who missed the entire Ranji Trophy season due to a side strain, got injured.

"He's bowling today in the nets. So we'll find out how he pulls up after today, he's pretty close, so yeah, hopefully, fingers crossed," Sriram told reporters during a media conference on Friday.

Sriram feels that Mayank knows his body well and has imbibed good cricketing culture.

"I think he's a pretty grounded person, I've just worked with him for the last month or so," Sriram said.

"He seems very mature and he knows his body well, which is very good for a young rookie fast bowler. I think coming from Delhi he has that cricket culture with him.

"He knows how to look after himself, he has a good cricketing sense in terms of the areas he bowls in, his execution has been very good," the former Tamil Nadu spin bowling all-rounder said.