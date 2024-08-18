CM Mann felicitates hockey players for winning bronze medal at Paris Olympics

Chandigarh, Aug 18 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday felicitated the hockey players from Punjab with a cash prize of Rs 1 crore each for winning the bronze medal in the recently concluded Paris Olympics.

Addressing a gathering at an event here, CM Mann said it is a historic occasion as these sons of the soil, who have brought laurels for the state and the country, are being honoured.

The Indian men's hockey team clinched the second successive bronze medal at the Olympic Games for the first time in 52 years with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Spain.

Mann disbursed Rs 1 crore each to eight hockey players and Rs 15 lakh each to 11 other participants of Olympic Games from the state.

Mann said he watched every hockey match of the Indian team and added the spectacular performance by these players have made everyone feel proud.

He said that winning the medal is like a dream come true for every countrymen and hailed skipper Harmanpreet Singh for leading from the front.

Mann said that Indian hockey is on the path of revival, regaining its old glory.

He mooted an idea to hold a four-nation hockey tournament in Punjab's Mohali in November and said he will talk to the Indian hockey authorities in this regard.

The chief minister said the state government is working wholeheartedly for the promotion of sports and no stone will be left unturned for it.

He said the third edition of the sporting extravaganza 'Kheda Watan Punjab Dian' will commence from August 28, which will act as a catalyst to promote sports in the state.

Mann further said the state government will develop sports clusters like football in Mahilpur area, boxing in Sangrur, hockey in Jalandhar, athletics in Ludhiana and others to promote sports in the state.

Mann said that apart from giving cash prizes and jobs to the medal-winning players, the state will also explore the feasibility of giving promotions in jobs already given to them.

Mann, according to a statement, talked to players regarding their experiences in the field during the Olympics matches. He also said these players will be made brand ambassadors for the state's crusade against the menace of drugs.

Harmanpreet Singh said the felicitation will go a long way in further boosting sports in the state. PTI SUN MNK MNK