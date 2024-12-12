CM Naidu congratulates Gukesh on winning World Chess Championship

Amaravati, Dec 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday congratulated D Gukesh for emerging as the youngest world chess champion.

Gukesh defeated China's Ding Liren in the 14th round to win the World Chess Championship 2024 in Singapore today.

"Hearty congratulations to our very own Telugu boy, Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh, on scripting history in Singapore by becoming the world's youngest chess champion at just 18," said Naidu in a post on X.

Wishing him many more triumphs and accolades, the Chief Minister added, noting that "the entire nation is celebrating his achievement".

Gukesh became the youngest world chess champion at 18 years after beating title-holder Ding Liren in the last game of a roller-coaster showdown, heralding a new era of dominance for the country's chess players and taking forward the incredible legacy of the great Viswanathan Anand.

He became only the second Indian to clinch the title after Anand, who owned the prestigious crown five times in his career.