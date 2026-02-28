CM Omar Abdullah in Hubbali to cheer for JK team in Ranji Final

Hubballi, Feb 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was in the stands at the KSCA Cricket Ground as the Jammu and Kashmir edged closer to a historic maiden Ranji Trophy title on the fifth and final day of the summit clash against Karnataka here on Saturday.

Calling it a defining moment for cricket in the Union Territory, Abdullah said he travelled to Hubballi to personally cheer the side as it moved closer to a historic triumph.

"I am in Hubballi to cheer the J&K cricket team as they seal a historic win. There hasn't been a single day in this five-day final when the team has not dominated the opposition,” he said.

Abdullah was accompanied by his Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq and the Administrator of the J&K Cricket Association.

With their overall lead crossing 600, J&K are poised to secure victory on the basis of their first-innings advantage within hours.

It will mark Jammu and Kashmir’s maiden Ranji Trophy title, a landmark feat in the region’s cricketing history. PTI MIJ ATK