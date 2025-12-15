CM Omar Abdullah unveils official logo of Jammu Marathon

Jammu, Dec 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday unveiled the official logo of the maiden edition of Jammu Marathon, scheduled to be held next month.

He expressed hope that this will emerge as one of the iconic events on the Indian running calendar.

The launch event was attended by international fitness icon, model and actor Milind Soman, Sports minister Satish Sharma, former minister Ajatshatru Singh, MLA Jammu East Yudhvir Sethi.

Additional Chief Secretary Tourism Ashish Chandra Verma, Director Tourism Jammu Vikas Gupta, and other senior officers and stakeholders also attended the function ahead of the March 29 marathon.

Abdullah unveiled the official logo, medal and merchandise of the Jammu Marathon and also launched the marathon’s official website, opened registrations, and released the teaser video.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said he firmly believes that the Jammu Marathon will carve out a distinct place for itself among major running events in the country, owing to its unique route that showcases the city’s rich cultural and heritage landmarks.

The marathon route will pass through several iconic locations, including the Raghunath Temple, historic places and Mubarak Mandi, offering participants a rare blend of fitness, heritage and scenic beauty, he said.

Sharing his personal journey into long-distance running, the chief minister recounted how he began running almost accidentally and gradually developed a deep passion for marathons.

"From modest runs of five to eight kilometres, he unexpectedly found himself completing much longer distances, which eventually inspired him to participate in major marathons across the country," Abdullah said.

The chief minister said he plans to participate in the Jammu Half Marathon on March 29 and encouraged citizens to begin their preparation well in advance.

"From today itself, those who intend to run in Jammu must start preparing, because this is an iconic event," he remarked.

He also announced that, keeping in view the feedback received from local runners after previous marathon events, the prize structure has been suitably modified to ensure greater participation and recognition of runners from Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides the half-marathon, 10K and 5K categories have also been included to encourage participation from people of all ages and fitness levels.

"Now there is no excuse. One doesn’t have to run 21 kilometres—there are 10K and 5K options as well, and everyone can earn a medal," he said.

Calling upon citizens to embrace fitness as a way of life, the chief minister urged people to "take out their running shoes, remove the rust, clean them and get ready," adding that events like the Jammu Marathon promote healthier lifestyles and community participation.

Milind Soman described the Jammu Marathon as an amazing initiative, stating that Jammu and Kashmir will not be left behind in the fitness movement.

Praising the chief minister’s commitment to fitness, Soman, who is also promotional ambassador for Jammu Marathon, said that the region does not need any other inspiration when it has a leader like Abdullah who leads from the front.

He urged people of all age groups to participate in the marathon and begin their fitness journey through running, assuring that he would be present with the runners on March 29.

The Jammu Marathon is being positioned as a major sporting and tourism event, aimed at promoting fitness, showcasing Jammu's heritage, and placing the city firmly on the national marathon map.