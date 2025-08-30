CM Rekha Gupta announces 'highest cash prizes' for medal winners at international events

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said sports bring lifelong respect to athletes, adding that her government has announced the "highest amount of cash rewards" for medal winners at international events.

"In sports, not just medals and trophies are won, but respect is earned for life. Under no government before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sports given such attention. He has completely changed the sports scene across the country," Gupta said.

She announced that Delhi will award Rs 7 crore, Rs 5 crore and Rs 3 crore respectively to gold, silver and bronze medal winners at the Olympics. For the Commonwealth Games, the rewards will be Rs 3 crore, Rs 2 crore and Rs 1 crore.

"Along with such rewards, we have also ensured job security for our sportspersons. When an athlete wins a medal, it makes all 140 crore Indians proud. Under PM Modi's government, games are appreciated and incentivised. This is new India, where every facility is ensured for our sportsmen," she added.

The chief minister was speaking at an interaction session organised at Tyagaraj Stadium for budding sportspersons with eminent Olympians, Paralympians and Asian Games medalists.

The event was also attended by Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood and senior athletes, who shared their experiences to motivate young sporting talent. PTI MHS MNK MNK