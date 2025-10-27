CM Siddaramaiah announces bigger incentives, jobs, infra push to boost sports in Karnataka

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Oct 27 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday reaffirmed his government's commitment to promoting sports at all levels, announcing enhanced incentives, employment opportunities, and infrastructure support for athletes across the state.

Inaugurating the India International Challenge 2025 Badminton Tournament here, Siddaramaiah said his administration was "leaving no stone unturned" to make sports in India as popular and competitive as in any part of the world.

Highlighting recent initiatives, he said the government had increased the sports quota in the police department from two per cent to three per cent.

"Just the other day, I was informed that 11 sportspersons have been appointed to the police service under this quota and have already received their joining orders," the chief minister said.

Referring to Karnataka's policy of rewarding international medalists, Siddaramaiah said, "For Olympic and global tournament winners, we have announced Rs 5 crore for gold, Rs 3 crore for silver, and Rs 2 crore for bronze. Ours was the first state in the country to introduce such generous incentives." Recalling his younger days, he added, "I participated in several sports but could not achieve much. Today, I am glad I can contribute by shaping policies that help young athletes reach greater heights." The chief minister said the government's continued focus would be on grassroots training, talent identification, and developing world-class facilities to nurture Karnataka's next generation of champions.

The tournament will continue until November 2. PTI COR AMP SSK