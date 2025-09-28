Co-hosts India, Sri Lanka arrive in Guwahati for Women''s World Cup opener

Guwahati, Sep 28 (PTI) India and Sri Lanka, the two co-hosts of the Women's ODI World Cup, arrived here on Sunday ahead of the tournament opener scheduled at the ACA Barsapara Stadium on Tuesday.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side landed in the evening after completing their warm-up games in Bengaluru.

India slipped to a 153-run defeat against five-time champions England before winning against New Zealand by four wickets in the final warm-up match on Saturday.

Sri Lanka, led by Chamari Athapaththu, made the touch down here in the afternoon.

The Sri Lankan team will have their training session on Monday afternoon, followed by India's nets in the evening.

Playing in her third Women's World Cup, Athapaththu carries the hopes of her side, having narrowly missed the qualification in the last edition.

The first Sri Lankan woman to score a century in international cricket, Athapaththu is best remembered for her unbeaten 178 against Australia in the 2017 World Cup.

Since taking over as full-time captain in 2018, she has led the islanders in the last four ICC Women's T20 World Cups.

This will be a big test for the Lankans, with 11 of their 15 players set to make their World Cup debut.

Their build-up, however, was not ideal as the first warm-up against Pakistan on September 25 was washed out, and they lost the second match to Bangladesh by just one run in a thriller on Saturday.

The tournament brings together the top eight teams in women's cricket -- Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

A total of 28 league matches will be played in a round-robin format across five venues -- one in Colombo, four in India -- from September 30 to November 2.

The ACA Stadium will host four matches including three non-India matches.

Colombo will host five league matches, including the high-profile clash between India and Pakistan. PTI TAP UNG