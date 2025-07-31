Coach Alexandersson names 23-member squad for AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) India coach Joakim Alexandersson on Thursday named a 23-member squad for the 2026 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers to be held in Yangon, Myanmar from August 6-10.

The Young Tigresses are placed in Group D, and will face Indonesia on August 6, Turkmenistan on August 8 and hosts Myanmar on August 10 at the Thuwunna Stadium.

The group winners and the three best second-placed teams across all eight groups will qualify for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup that will be held in Thailand in April next year.

India had been training for the Qualifiers at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru, and as part of their preparations they travelled to Tashkent to play two friendlies against Uzbekistan U20 earlier this month.

Alexandersson's side earned a resounding 4-1 win in the second game after drawing 1-1 in the first, boosting their confidence ahead of the all-important Qualifiers.

The players continued their camp in Bengaluru after returning from Uzbekistan. They will depart for Myanmar on Thursday night.

The Indian squad: Goalkeepers: Melody Chanu Keisham, Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Ribansi Jamu.

Defenders: Alina Chingakham, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Juhi Singh, Nishima Kumari, Remi Thokchom, Sahena TH, Shubhangi Singh, Thoibisana Chanu Toijam, Viksit Bara.

Midfielders: Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam, Arina Devi Nameirakpam, Bhumika Devi Khumukcham, Monisha Singha, Neha, Pooja.

Forwards: Babita Kumari, Deepika Pal, Khushbu Kashiram Saroj, Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam, Sulanjana Raul. PTI PDS PDS AH AH