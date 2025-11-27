Coach can only prepare team but players have to deliver: Gavaskar

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has come out in defence of the embattled Gautam Gambhir, saying the head coach can only prepare the team and it is the players who have to deliver on the field.

Gambhir has come in for some scathing criticism following the massive 408-run loss to South Africa in the second Test in Guwahati, which helped the visitors sweep the two-match series.

This was India's third Test series defeat under Gambhir. In the 16 months he has been at the helm, India have lost to New Zealand at home 0-3, away to Australia 1-3, and now finally to the Proteas.

"He's a coach. The coach can prepare a team. The coach can tell, you know, a guy with his experience. But it's out there in the middle that the players have to deliver," Gavaskar told 'India Today'.

Gavaskar added that Gambhir is the same coach who helped India win the Champions Trophy and Asia Cup and now critics were baying for his blood after the home series loss.

"Now, to those who are asking, you know, for him to be held accountable, my question, counter-question is: what did you do when India won the Champions Trophy under him? What did you do when India won the Asia Cup under him? "Did you say then - you're asking for a sacking now - did you say then that he should be given an extended contract, a contract for life for one-day cricket and for T20 cricket? You didn't say that. It's only when a team doesn't do well you look at the coach,” Gavaskar said.

The legendary batter cited the example of New Zealander Brendon McCullum, who is England's all-format coach, saying there was nothing wrong with Gambhir carrying on as head coach in all forms of the game.

"You have coaches, for example, Brendon McCullum is a coach for all three formats for England. A lot of countries have a coach who is there for all formats. But we tend to only look and point a finger at somebody when the team has lost.

"You're not prepared to give him credit. If you're not prepared to give him credit for the Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup win, then please tell me why you want to blame him for the team out there on that 22-yard, not doing well. Why are you blaming him?" Former India off-spinner R Ashwin too has defended Gambhir, saying it is not right to call for his sacking at a time when not enough responsibility has been shouldered by the players.