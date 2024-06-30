Coach Muzumdar lauds Sneh Rana's work ethics after 'sensational' eight-wicket haul

Chennai, Jun 30 (PTI) India women's team head coach Amol Muzumdar lauded Sneh Rana's willingness to work on her skills, while terming her eight-wicket haul against South Africa on the third day of the one-off Test as "sensational." Rana's eight for 77 helped India bowl out South Africa for 266 in their first innings and gain a massive 337-run lead. India had made 603 for six before declaring their innings closed.

"She won the Player of the Match award against Australia (December, 2023), and then she played the Inter-Zonals in April. Coming into this Test, she attended the bowling camp at the NCA, where she worked on her bowling skills," he told reporters in the post-match press-do.

"The message is very clear that she is an integral part of the team and she delivered at the right time in the morning. To pick up eight wickets is sensational." However, SA fought their way back in the second innings, reaching 232 for two at stumps and now they trail by 105 runs.

The Indians struggled with the ball and on the field, but Muzumdar said his wards can turn it around on the fourth and final day.

"It's hot and humid here, and it's not easy to bowl 100 overs in a day. If you look at the cumulative workload, we bowled 77 overs yesterday and about 98 (97.3) today. So, it's a great effort.

"Yes, catches were dropped, but they are part and parcel of the game. We are looking forward to the fourth day, and the first session will be crucial." The former Mumbai batting stalwart also gave credit to the Protea batters for doing a fine job in the second innings.

"The South Africans batted really well, undoubtedly. But, our girls bowled and fielded their hearts out," he added.

"But, rather than focusing on what the South Africans did, we thought of having a word just before they came out. We said - 'This is what we play for when we put on the jersey'. The first two sessions would be crucial." Jemimah Rodrigues did not enter the field after the day's first session, and Muzumdar said she suffered mild cramps and was rested as a precaution.

"She is fine. She has had some cramps since morning. So, after the opening session, we decided that she should take a rest," he said.

Muzumdar also lauded the Indian men's team for winning their second T20 World Cup title, beating South Africa in the final by seven runs in Barbados.

"It was a historical moment for Indian cricket. Such days don't come often, and everyone enjoys it. What a game it was!" he concluded.

We were very resilient: Abrahams *************************** South African batting coach Baakier Abrahams said his side can still save the match and they are looking to play sessions and build partnerships.

"South Africans are very resilient when their backs are against the wall, and there was an opportunity to showcase it. So, it was really about our process and how you go session by session," he said.

"We were talking about record-breaking partnerships and complimenting what we were doing. That was mainly our conversation at lunch." Talking about Sune Luus' hundred, Abrahams said: "It's been a bit of a journey with Sune. She wasn't impressed with her outing in Sri Lanka and she was really hurt. So, she took a couple of weeks off from the game and reflected (on her game).

"Credit also goes to the fitness staff for helping her regain her fitness. But, the biggest shift has been her mindset, as you can see a lot of tools (shots) in her bag.

"It's always been about her playing to her strengths and more confidence. So, I'm really happy about her." PTI AYG UNG