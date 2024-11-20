Coaches are glorified but it's the captain and players who win matches: Aaqib Javed

Lahore, Nov 20 (PTI) Pakistan's interim white-ball head coach and senior selector, Aaqib Javed believes the role of coach in a team's success is glorified in modern-day cricket, and that the captain and players are the ones who bring results.

"I have been coaching for the last 20 years and a coach can only help in creating a good environment to a certain extent, sending a clear and loud message what type of cricket should be played and helping players in preparations. But, in the end, results are achieved by the captain and players on the field," Javed told the media here.

The former Test pacer also rubbished speculations that batting stalwart Babar Azam and some other players were being targeted and eased out of T20 cricket ever since he became senior selector.

"Look, cricket is not about individuals. In the end whatever we do as selectors, the idea is for Pakistan to win. How Babar batted in Australia everybody saw. We are not targeting anyone. We know that Babar, (Mohammad) Rizwan, Fakhar (Zaman) have loads of experience and have delivered in the past.

"But, right now, we are focussing on the Champions Trophy and one-day squad. We are keeping it open because we have to close our ODI side soon." He also said that the selectors were now giving opportunities to several young and new players because a larger pool will give Pakistan more options.

The head coach also downplayed the importance of strike rate in T20 cricket.

"T20 is a different brand, you have to be aggressive from the start. In ODIs, you get a few overs to settle down and it is closer to Test matches.

"But, I think, more than strike rate what our players are behind (in) is game awareness even in T20s. Conditions and pitches vary all the time and our players have to develop more game awareness. The strike rate comes later." He pointed out that in the last T20 World Cup, teams were winning on 120 totals while in recent matches, teams were scoring over 200 and losing. "It is more about game awareness." Javed was also asked about accepting the dual role of selector and head coach, an experiment that failed with Misbah-ul-Haq.

The former Test pacer said that he had a lot of coaching experience.

Javed said the selectors were clear that cricket was not about individuals but about the team.

"We are not focussing on individuals as selectors; our job is to pick the best possible eleven which can win us matches," he said.

"As far as Fakhar is concerned, he has fitness issues and we are in touch with him. Once he is 100 percent fit, he will be considered as he is a match winner."