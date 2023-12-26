Coca-Cola extends partnership with ICC till 2031

New Delhi: Beverages major Coca-Cola on Tuesday announced extending its partnership with the ICC for another eight years, becoming a brand having the longest association with the cricket body.

The Coca-Cola Company and International Cricket Council (ICC) have signed an agreement at the latter's headquarters extending the partnership till end of 2031, said a joint statement.

"This eight-year partnership as a Global Partner of the ICC confirmed the collaboration as one of the longest-ever associations formed by the ICC with a single brand, spanning a total timeline of 13 years (2019-2031)," said a joint statement.

The agreement includes partnership for all men's and women's events including the ICC Cricket World Cups, ICC T20 World Cups, and ICC Champions Trophies through the end of 2031.

In 2019, the Atlanta-based beverage major had entered into a four-year partnership with ICC covering major events.

During the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023, Thums Up and Limca Sportz were the exclusive beverage and sports drink partners.

Additionally, Sprite took centre stage with its captivating 'Thand rakh' campaign, aimed at elevating and sustaining the enthusiasm of cricket fans throughout the biggest World Cup ever.

Bradford Ross, VP Global Sports and Entertainment Marketing & Partnerships at The Coca-Cola Company, said: "Sports holds immense power to unite people, and this partnership provides us with a unique opportunity to blend our brand affinity with the fervour for the world's cricketing game. We endeavour to continue to delight consumers with our diverse portfolio and create unique experiences for fans."

ICC Chief Commercial Officer Anurag Dahiya said: This long-term collaboration ushers in a new commercial era, filled with exciting prospects for the sport. With the Men's T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies, and the Women's edition in Bangladesh just around the corner, we're poised for unprecedented global growth and engagement. This partnership not only celebrates our sport's expansion but also promises innovative opportunities to enhance our fans' experience worldwide."

The beverage maker, which owns brands such as Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Limca, Sprite, Maaza, Minute Maid etc., has been associated with sporting events and organizations around the world.

The Coca-Cola Company has an eight decades long association with the Olympics. Moreover, for over four decades, it has been associated with the FIFA, T20 World Cup, and using the power of sports to bring people together and transform lives.