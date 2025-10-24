Cognizant to be title sponsor of New Delhi Marathon

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) US-based IT services company Cognizant will be the title sponsor of the upcoming edition of the New Delhi Marathon, scheduled for February 22 next year.
The New Delhi Marathon marks a milestone partnership between a globally respected technology and professional services company and one of the nation's most iconic mass participated sporting events.
Celebrating its 11th edition in 2026, the marathon has become a symbol of national pride and endurance, uniting citizens, athletes, and organisations in a shared celebration of fitness and community spirit.
Over the years, the event has attracted more than 30,000 runners from India and overseas in each edition, including elite athletes, corporate teams, running groups, and defence personnel.
Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Varrier, president - Global Operations and chairman and managing director, Cognizant India, said: "We are excited to become the title sponsor of the New Delhi Marathon from 2026. Cognizant supports diverse and inclusive sports that resonate with its employees, clients, and communities we serve. Marathons transcend boundaries and cultures and celebrate the indomitable human spirit." Globally, Cognizant's sports sponsorship portfolio spans across golf, racing, and cricket. PTI SSC SSC AH AH