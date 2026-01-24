Coles, Muthuswamy power Sunrisers Eastern Cape to SA20 final

Johannesburg, Jan 24 (PTI) All-rounder James Coles and seasoned spinner Senuran Muthuswamy shone bright as Sunrisers Eastern Cape defeated Paarl Royals by seven wickets to enter their fourth successive SA20 final here.

The two-time champions will face Sourav Ganguly-coached Pretoria Capitals at Newlands, Cape Town, on Sunday.

After restricting Royals to a below-par 114 for seven on Friday night, Sunrisers reached 117 for three in 11.4 overs.

Young Englishman Coles led the way for Sunrisers with another superb all-round performance.

Coles snared 1/15 from his four overs of off-spin before guiding the run chase with an undefeated 45 off just 19 balls.

On a surface where precious few batters could counter the prodigious turn and bounce on offer, Coles targeted Dan Lawrence’s first over by smashing 21 runs to bite a chunk out of the target.

Coles shared an unbroken 65-run partnership with Matthew Breetzke (19 not out) to seal the Royals’ fate after Quinton de Kock has blitzed a rapid 25 off only 12 balls upfront.

The 21-year-old had earlier combined perfectly with Muthusamy (3/15) to set up the game for Sunrisers.

The spin twins claimed four wickets for 30 runs from their allotted eight overs to restrict the Royals.

It was a struggle from the outset for the Royals after stand-in captain Lawrence won the toss and elected to bat.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius could not build on his form from the Eliminator and fell early when he chipped seamer Lutho Sipamla to Sunrisers captain Tristan Stubbs at mid-off.

From thereon, it was a battle for survival with Kyle Verreynne laying down anchor as the wickets continued to fall regularly at the other end.

Verreynne carried his bat for a workmanlike 52 not out off 46 balls, but had little support from the remaining Royals batters. PTI UNG KHS