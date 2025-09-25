Colourful opening ceremony marks inauguration of World Para Athletics C'ships

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) India showcased its cultural diversity during a colourful opening ceremony to mark the inauguration of the 12th edition of World Para Athletics Championships, the largest ever in history, here on Thursday.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya declared open the championships to be competed by around 2200 para athletes from 104 countries during the course of nine days starting Saturday.

"I declare World Para Athletics 2025 open," Mandaviya said at the end of the ceremony that lasted around one hour 45 minutes.

The inauguration was preceded by the athletes' parade and a 45-minute cultural performance.

The athletes and officials of the 104 countries went past the dignitaries seated at the dais erected in front of the VIP area of the JLN Stadium. They went round a small circle around the dais before taking their designated areas.

Around 10 Indians led by flagbearers Dharambir Nain and Preethi Pal took part in the brief parade to the loud cheer of assembled crowd.

The Delhi-based dance group 'We are One', made up of hearing-impaired artists, performed to the rendition of the famed 'Jai Ho', with many of them on wheelchairs.

In a section of the cultural programme, there was Bhangra dance and Manipuri 'pung cholom' performed with Mridanga.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a message on the occasion which was read out by Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao.

"India is proud to host the World Para Athletics Championships for the first time. At a time our nation is being recognised as a sporting and inclusive nation, it is an immense honour to organise a tournament of such magnitude," Modi said in his message.

"The remarkable performances of para athletes have redefined the meaning of resilience and determination, inspiring both sportspersons and common people across the world. Their achievements have ignited a collective belief that no challenge is insurmountable," the PM said.

He said by "breaking barriers and setting new benchmarks, para athletes have played a vital role in strengthening India's identity as a rising sporting hub, motivating millions to embrace sports as a way of life".

"Sport has a great way of connecting people, transcending all barriers of religion, region and nationality. In today's world, it is all the more important to emphasise this unifying aspect of sport. I am sure that this tournament will have a similar impact on all the participants and spectators." Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao, Member of Parliament and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, Paralympics Committee of India President Devendra Jhajharia and World Para Athletics President Paul Fitzgerald were also present during the ceremony.

The para athletes will compete across 186 medal events, 15 more than the 2024 edition in Kobe, Japan.

The championships promise fierce rivalries and top-class performances as over 100 medallists who altogether won 308 medals in 2024 Paris Paralympics, including 112 gold, 96 silver, and 100 bronze, are set to test their mettle on the grandest para athletics stage.

There will be 101 events for men, 84 for women, and one mixed in the championships being hosted by the country for the first time.

Leading the charge will be Germany's Markus Rehm, the four-time Paralympic champion and seven-time world champion in the men's long jump T64. Known as the 'Blade Jumper', Rehm holds a world record that surpasses every Olympic gold medal jump this century.

India's pride, Sumit Antil, two-time Paralympic gold medallist and defending champion in men's javelin F64, is set to dazzle the home crowd once again.

Hosts India will have 73 para athletes competing in front of the home crowd, the largest ever in any edition of the championships so far.

The athletes will also have the privilege of competing newly-laid Mondo tracks, both inaugurated by Mandaviya last month.