Colourful opening ceremony marks inauguration of World Para Athletics C''ships

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) India showcased it's cultural diversity during a colourful opening ceremony to mark the inauguration of the 12th edition of World Para Athletics Championships, the largest ever in history, here on Thursday.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday declared open the championships, which will see around 2,200 para athletes from 104 countries competing over the next nine days.

"I declare World Para Athletics 2025 open," Mandaviya said at the end of the ceremony that lasted around one hour 45 minutes.

India is the fourth Asian nation after Qatar (2015), UAE (2019) and Japan (2024) to host the world para athletics championships.

The inauguration was preceded by the athletes' parade and 45-minute cultural performance.

Athletes and officials from all 104 participating nations went past the dignitaries seated on the dais erected in front of the VIP enclosure at the JNL stadium, before circling around the stage and moving to their designated areas.

Around 10 Indians, led by flagbearers Dharambir Nain and Preethi Pal, took part in the brief parade to the loud cheer of assembled crowd.

The Delhi-based dance group 'We are One', made up of hearing-impaired artists, performed to the rendition of the famed 'Jai Ho', with many of them on wheelchairs.

In a section of the cultural programme, there was Bhangra dance and Manipuri 'pung cholom' performed with Mridanga.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a message which was read out by Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao.

"India is proud to host the World Para Athletics Championships for the first time. At a time our nation is being recognised as a sporting and inclusive nation, it is an immense honour to organise a tournament of such magnitude," Modi said in his message.

"The remarkable performances of para athletes have redefined the meaning of resilience and determination, inspiring both sportspersons and common people across the world. Their achievements have ignited a collective belief that no challenge is insurmountable." He said by "breaking barriers and setting new benchmarks, para athletes have played a vital role in strengthening India's identity as a rising sporting hub, motivating millions to embrace sports as a way of life".

"Sport has a great way of connecting people, transcending all barriers of religion, region and nationality. In today's world, it is all the more important to emphasise this unifying aspect of sport. I am sure that this tournament will have a similar impact on all the participants and spectators." Mandaviya said for India, this world para athletics championships are about pride, progress, and purpose.

"We have assembled our largest-ever para contingent of 74 athletes, a testament to how deeply para-sports have taken root in the country. Champions such as Sumit Antil, Preethi Pal, Deepthi Jeevanji, Dharambir Nain, and Praveen Kumar will compete on home ground,” said Mandaviya.

"We are deep into planning for the Commonwealth Games 2030, and we have our eyes set on hosting the Olympic Games in 2036 with ambitions that will accelerate infrastructure, opportunity, and the sporting dreams of countless youth.

"As the Prime Minister has said 'Sport not only creates champions, it also promotes peace, progress and wellness'. That is the guiding light of our sporting journey." He said the championships will also boost capacity building for the country's sport.

“Yet beyond infrastructure or ambition lies a deeper legacy: a transformed mind-set. We will leave behind accessible venues, stronger support systems for para-athletes, and a renewed national conversation around equal opportunity in sport. These are the true outcomes that will endure long after the medals have been awarded.” Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao, Member of Parliament and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, Paralympics Committee of India President Devendra Jhajharia and World Para Athletics President Paul Fitzgerald were also present during the ceremony.

Fitzgerald confirmed that New Delhi World Para Athletics Championships will be the biggest ever in history.

"This edition will be the largest single event para championships in history and credit to India for hosting this," he said.

“Spectators inside the stadium and a global audience around the world will experience the brilliance of the athletes competing in newly renovated facilities designed to maximise their skill, speed and strength.

"Yes, world records will be broken, world champions will be crowned. But not every athlete will achieve their dream of being on the podium with their national anthem playing. There will be many triumphs but also many disappointments. I invite everyone to experience all of the emotions with the athletes.” The para athletes will compete across 186 medal events, 15 more than the 2024 edition in Kobe, Japan.

The championships promise top-class performances as over 100 medallists who altogether won 308 medals in Paris Paralympics, including 112 gold, 96 silver, and 100 bronze, are set to test their mettle on the grandest para athletics stage.

There will be 101 events for men, 84 for women, and one mixed in the championships being hosted by the country for the first time.

Leading the charge will be Germany's Markus Rehm, the four-time Paralympic champion and seven-time world champion in the men's long jump T64. Known as the 'Blade Jumper', Rehm holds a world record that surpasses every Olympic gold medal jump this century.

India's pride, Sumit Antil, two-time Paralympic gold medallist and defending champion in men's javelin F64, is set to dazzle the home crowd once again.

Hosts India will have 73 para athletes competing in front of the home crowd, the largest ever in any edition of the championships so far.

The athletes will also have the privilege of competing in the newly-laid Mondo tracks, both inaugurated by Mandaviya last month. PTI PDS PDS ATK