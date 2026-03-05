Coming Soon: First ever Cycling League of India; Ahmedabad to host

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) In a first for Indian cycling, a franchise-based league is being planned in November this year with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya calling the initiative a potentially "defining moment" for the sport that is still trying to find its footing in the country.

The eight-team Cycling League of India would be held in the second week of November in Ahmedabad, which is gunning for the 2036 Olympic hosting rights after bagging the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

"This launch marks a watershed moment in Indian sports. By introducing the world's first franchise based road cycling league, we are not merely organising races but creating a professional ecosystem that will nurture talent, attract global attention and align with our vision of a fit and vibrant India," Mandaviya said.

"Whether it's the Pune Grand Tour, this league in Ahmedabad, or Sunday on Cycle which happens every week at different places in the country. All of this, in the coming days, will establish cycling as a sport in India," he added.

Each franchise will feature 10 cyclists, including two international riders, along with two junior Indian cyclists aimed at nurturing emerging home talent.

The competitions will be conducted in three phases leading to a grand finale, with races featuring diverse formats such as criterium races, team time trials and mass start events.

"The league will run till the end of November. The other modalities and competition framework would be worked out in due course after discussions with our promoter, New Horizon Alliance Private Limited," Cycling Federation of India President Maninder Pal Singh said.

Ravneet Gill, Chief Executive Officer of New Horizon Alliance Private Limited, emphasised the long term vision behind the initiative.

"With eight dynamic franchises, a mix of international and emerging talent, and race formats designed for excitement and fairness, this league will create a lasting legacy for cycling in India," he said.

Mandaviya has emphasised the promotion of cycling through 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative, which was launched in 2024.

It has recorded participation of over 25 lakh citizens across more than 2.5 lakh locations nationwide in over 63 editions held so far.

India's successes in the sport are limited with track cyclist Esow Alben's two individual silver medals in the 2018 junior world championships being one of the major achievements in recent past.