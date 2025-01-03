Committed to nurture sporting talent, bring glory in global arena: Indian Army

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) A day after the government announced the names of sportspersons chosen for various prestigious sports awards in the country, the Indian Army on Friday reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing talent in sports to propel the nation to glory in the global sporting arena.

In a post on X, the Army congratulated Subedar Hokato H Sema, a bronze medallist at the Paris Paralympics 2024, and Simran, the wife of Naik Gajendra Singh, for earning a place among the Arjuna Awardees.

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and chess world champion D Gukesh were among the four winners of the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award, announced by the Sports Ministry on Thursday. The list also included an unprecedented 17 para-athletes among the 32 Arjuna awardees, recognizing their outstanding success at the Paris Paralympics.

"Subedar Hokato H Sema, a bronze medallist at the Paris Paralympics 2024 in Sitting Shotput (F-57 category), has also won a bronze at the Para Asian Games 2022 and has three Para national silver medals to his name," the Army wrote in the post.

Simran won the bronze medal in the women’s 200m (T-12 category) and finished fourth in the women’s 100m (T-12) at the Paris Paralympics 2024. She has also secured a World Para Championship Gold Medal in the same category, along with Para national golds in both the 100m and 200m events, among other international honours.

"Their remarkable achievements through perseverance and dedication have brought laurels to the nation and inspired countless others to pursue excellence against all odds. The Indian Army is committed to nurturing talent in sports to propel the nation to glory in the global sporting arena," it added.

According to a release issued by the Sports Ministry, “The awardees will receive their awards from the President of India at a specially organised function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 17.” PTI KND ARD ARD