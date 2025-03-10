Commonwealth Games Federation changes its name to Commonwealth Sport

London, Mar 10 (PTI) The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) on Monday changed its name to Commonwealth Sport, saying it was a transition from being a governing body to becoming a "movement".

The decision to change its name was announced on the occasion of Commonwealth Day -- March 10.

"From Commonwealth Day 2025 onwards, the Commonwealth Games Federation will be known as Commonwealth Sport," the governing body of the Commonwealth Games and Commonwealth Youth Games said in a media release.

"The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) is changing its public brand name to Commonwealth Sport. This brand development signifies the organisation’s transition from a 'Sports Federation' to a 'Sports Movement'," it added.

Commonwealth Sport CEO Katie Sadleir said, “The brand name Commonwealth Sport demonstrates a stronger, more unified purpose that resonates with our audience on a deeper level." The 'Commonwealth Games Federation’ will be retained as the name of the legal entity only.

Meanwhile, King Charles, the Patron of Commonwealth Sport, will officially launch the inaugural Commonwealth Sport King’s Baton Relay for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games at Buckingham Palace on the Commonwealth Day on Monday.

King Charles will place his message to the Commonwealth into the first Baton, passing it to the first batonbearer, Sir Chris Hoy, and starting the relay with 500 days to go to the Opening Ceremony of Glasgow 2026.

The Baton Relay will be the longest-ever relay for a Commonwealth Games, with the Commonwealth Games Associations in the 74 nations and territories each having up to six days to organise their series of activities.