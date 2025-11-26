Commonwealth Games will be grand and historic: Gujarat CM after Ahmedabad declared official host

Ahmedabad, Nov 26 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday exuded confidence in organising "grand and historic" Commonwealth Games in 2030 after Ahmedabad was formally awarded the hosting rights for the prestigious sports event.

Deputy CM and Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi termed the award of hosting rights a historic moment for Indian sports.

"A moment of immense pride for Gujarat and India! History has been made. India's bid to host the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games has been accepted, and Ahmedabad will host this historic global event," Patel said in a post on X.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for propelling Gujarat to the forefront of global sporting destinations and shaping Ahmedabad's modern sports and urban infrastructure to host global events of this scale.

"My heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. His visionary leadership, transformative governance and unwavering commitment to developing world-class sports infrastructure- from international stadiums to coaching centres and high-performance training facilities- have propelled Gujarat to the forefront of global sporting destinations. This achievement stands as a testament to his foresight," he said.

The Chief Minister said Ahmedabad is a "premier sporting destination, empowered with exceptional facilities, ranging from the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium to state-of-the-art centres like the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, along with many more advanced arenas, training hubs and high-performance systems ready to welcome athletes from across the Commonwealth.

"With world-class infrastructure, seamless connectivity and unmatched organisational capability, I am confident that the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad will be truly grand, unforgettable and historic," he added.

Sanghavi hailed the announcement as a historic moment for Indian sports.

"The decision is a landmark moment for #BemisaalBharat as it reflects the spirit of sportsmanship that has played an instrumental role in putting India on the global sporting stage," he said.

Ahmedabad was formally awarded the hosting rights of the centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games during the Commonwealth Sports' general assembly in Glasgow, clearing the decks for the event's return to India after two decades, and giving impetus to India's ambitious plan to host the Olympics in 2036.

India last hosted the CWG in 2010 in Delhi.

The general assembly of 74 members approved India's bid after Ahmedabad was recommended as the proposed host by the Commonwealth Sport's Executive Board last month. PTI KA PD NSK