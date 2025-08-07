Commonwealth Sport team meets Gujarat minister as India eyes hosting rights for CWG 2030

Ahmedabad, Aug 7 (PTI) As India aspires to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030, a team of officials from its governing body, led by its Director (Games) Darren Hall, held a meeting with Gujarat Minister of State for Sports Harsh Sanghavi on Thursday during its three-day visit to the state.

The team from Commonwealth Sport was in Ahmedabad for three days from Tuesday to inspect the venues in the city and meet Gujarat government officials as India has submitted an expression of interest (EoI) to host the quadrennial international multi-sport event in 2030.

Three days ago, the team from Commonwealth Sport (earlier known as Commonwealth Games Federation) landed in Ahmedabad -- the proposed host city if India gets the hosting rights.

"Had an engaging discussion today with Darren Hall (Director of Games & Assurance, Commonwealth Sport), Christian Napier (Director of AI, State of Utah), and senior IOA (Indian Olympic Association) official Lt Gen Harpal Singh (retd) on the future of the Commonwealth Union," Sanghavi said in a post on 'X'.

During the meeting, deliberations took place "on collaboration, innovation and strengthening global sporting ties", the minister noted.

Sources said Hall and his team were in Ahmedabad to inspect the venues and meet state government officials as India's chances of hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games (CWG) have brightened after Canada pulled out of the bidding race last month.

India has submitted an EoI to host the Games, which mostly feature countries that were once under the British rule. However, India will have to submit a proposal for the final bid before the deadline of August 31.

The General Assembly of Commonwealth Sport will decide the host country in the last week of November in Glasgow, UK.

"The host selection will be based on sustainability, athletic centre, flexibility in terms of regional appeal, there needs to be flexibility in terms of the host nations taken," Lt Gen Singh, IOA executive member and a member of Sports Committee of Commonwealth Sports, said last month. PTI PJT PD RSY