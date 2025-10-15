Commonwealth Sport's EB recommends Ahmedabad as host for 2030 CWG

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Ahmedabad was on Wednesday recommended as the proposed host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games by Commonwealth Sport's Executive Board and a final decision will be taken on November 26 at the body's General Assembly.

India was facing competition from Nigeria but Commonwealth Sport has decided to "develop a strategy for supporting and accelerating" the Africa nation's hosting ambitions for future Games, including consideration for 2034.

"The Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport has today confirmed that it will recommend Amdavad, India, as the proposed host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games," stated a press release from Commonwealth Sport.

"Amdavad (also known as Ahmedabad, in the Indian state of Gujarat), will now be put forward to the full Commonwealth Sport membership, with the final decision taking place at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on 26 November," it added.

India had hosted the 2010 edition in New Delhi.