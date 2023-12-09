Commotion outside Wankhede stadium during India Vs England women's T20 match

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) A commotion was witnessed outside Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai during an India versus England women's T20 cricket match on Saturday evening as a lot of people tried to enter the stadium at once, police said.

The authorities had provided free entry through QR codes, said an official.

But they did not expect a big crowd, and when people tried to enter the stadium through the only gate that was open, it led to disorder, he said. A local police team reached the spot and dispersed the mob without using force, the official said. PTI ZA KRK