Competition is stronger this year but India can lift SAFF trophy: Ashalata

Kathmandu, Oct 16 (PTI) The quality of football has improved immensely in the region but the Indian team is equipped to win the SAFF Women's Championship, senior defender Ashalata Devi said on Wednesday as the side gears up to take on arch-rivals Pakistan in its tournament-opener.

The clash against Pakistan on Thursday assumes significance since Ashalata will become India's first woman footballer to play 100 international matches when she takes field on Thursday at the iconic Dasarath Stadium.

Ashalata said the first game always sets the tone, and a strong start will help them play freely in the following matches. The last time the two teams clashed, India had emerged a 3-0 winner.

"It's always exciting to face a team like Pakistan. We have a lot of respect for them. They have grown as a unit. Last time, we won against them, but we are not taking them lightly. They are motivated, prepared well and will surely put up a good fight," said Ashalata.

India head coach Santosh Kashyap is expecting a close contest.

"I have watched Pakistan's recent matches, including the one against Singapore, where they put up a tough fight and narrowly lost 1-0. They have strong physicality and play good football.

"All the teams are very close in terms of quality, and they fight hard. Whether it's the men's or women's teams, we can't afford to think we are the favourites and will win easily.

When asked about Ashalata Devi's milestone, coach Kashyap said, "It's a great achievement for her as well as for women's football. I always tell young players to look up to her and how she has maintained herself for such a long time." Pakistan, who have players like Maria Khan and Nadia Khan in the ranks, will not be pushovers. Skipper Maria is an experienced midfielder, who plies her trade for Saudi Arabian pro side Eastern Flames. Two other Pakistan players, goalkeeper Rumaysa Khan and striker Isra Khan, play in Canada and the United States, respectively. "I think it will be an interesting match, India have prepared well. They have a new coach as well, so they have new strategies, we don't know what to expect. It's a good rivalry," Pakistan head coach Adeel Rizki said.