Competitions that begin in villages can evolve into MLA and MP-level sports tournaments: UP CM

Lucknow, Oct 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that over 1.05 lakh Yuvak and Mahila Mangal Dals are active across the state and have been provided sports kits containing volleyballs, footballs, badminton rackets, and other equipment to promote grassroots sports and community engagement.

Addressing a programme organised in Lucknow to distribute sports material to the groups, Adityanath said every village should begin sporting activities at the panchayat level and gradually take them to the block, assembly, and parliamentary levels.

"Sports keep individuals healthy and strengthen the spirit of teamwork. Competitions that begin in villages can evolve into MLA and MP-level sports tournaments," he said.

Drawing an analogy with Ramlila performances organised by village committees, the chief minister said community-driven initiatives like sports competitions foster unity and participation.

"Just as people come together to stage Ramlila, villages should also unite to promote sports and cultural programmes that contribute to overall development," he added.

Adityanath stressed that healthy competition is key to progress in society and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching initiatives such as Khelo India, Fit India, and Sansad Khel Mahotsav.

He said the ongoing Vidhayak Khel Mahotsav at the state level is providing platforms for thousands of youth to showcase their talent in a spirit of healthy competition.

He also urged Yuvak and Mahila Mangal Dals to go beyond sports and promote social, cultural, and folk traditions in villages.

"There should be cultural events that revive our ancestral traditions through folk songs and performances, just as we organise sports meets," he said.

Citing his visit to Sonbhadra, Adityanath said the region had successfully organised inclusive competitions where even the elderly participated, alongside cultural and yoga programmes.

"This reflects Prime Minister Modi's vision of holistic progress that includes not only sports but all forms of talent and tradition," he said.

The chief minister also emphasised the role of Mahila Mangal Dals in the ongoing fifth phase of Mission Shakti, urging them to spread awareness about women's welfare schemes and empowerment at the village level.

Yuvak Mangal Dal and Mahila Mangal Dal are community groups formed under Uttar Pradesh's Youth Welfare Department to engage rural youth and women in social service, sports, cleanliness drives, and civic awareness activities, promoting leadership and community development at the village level.